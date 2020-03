Nigeria has recorded five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 35 in the country.

Announcing this on its Twitter handle, NCDCgov Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said: "Five new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: Two in FCT, two in Lagos, and one in Edo."

It said two of the cases were returning travellers from the United Kingdom.

Of the 35 cases, two have been discharged.

