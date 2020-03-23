Zimbabwe: Govt Finalising Youth Fund Requirements

23 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rudo Muchedzi

Government is finalising procedures required for citizens to access the National Venture Capital Fund (NVC), which was introduced to support bankable business ideas which are not being supported by banks.

The move comes as concerns mount that delays in releasing the funds will result in the $500 million kitty being chewed by inflation.

The NFC, which was announced in the 2020 National Budget, is designed to assist start-up enterprises and create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

Speaking before the Portfolio Committee of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation chaired by Mr Mathias Tongofa (Zanu PF) last week, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development chief director of communication Mr Clive Mphambela said the delays in disbursing would not see the plan affected by inflation.

He said Treasury was alive to inflation challenges, but it was not a big issue since it is a short-term problem while the NVF was a long-term investment plan.

"We are taking our time to make sure that all the required procedures needed in accessing the funds are put in place and we cannot rush to give out the funds to applicants due to inflation as we intend to ensure that the funds are issued out in a more transparent manner.

"As Treasury, our responsibility is to ensure that public resources are put to good use. The NVC is meant to support people with business ideas but do not have shareholders to qualify for bank loans. This will be an ongoing exercise and when the $500 million is exhausted, Government will avail more funding," he said.

Mr Mphambela said applications by beneficiaries will be done online.

Government has since engaged the Financial Securities Exchange (Finsec), a newly established trading platform for small and medium enterprises, to make a submission on the matter.

A ministerial statement outlining the procedures for submitting applications would be released soon.

Further, a steering committee comprising various Government representatives has been set to assist in prioritising projects so that they benefit the economy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.