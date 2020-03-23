Zimbabwe: MDC Narrowly Wins Chegutu By-Election

23 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Heather Charema in Chegutu

Zanu PF lost the Chegutu Ward 2 by-election to MDC-Alliance at the weekend. The by-election, held on Saturday, saw Zanu PF candidate Mr Prosper Mtongerwa polling 184 votes against MDC-Alliance's Rydes Machekera's 240.

In the 2018 harmonised election, Zanu PF garnered 228 votes against MDC-Alliance's 416 votes.

In an interview, Cde Mtongerwa's chief election agent Cde Elijah Jabangwe said: "We accept the outcome, but I was not impressed with the turnout because total votes cast did not reach half of those registered to vote. To end voter apathy in future, I think the electorate need to be amply educated on the importance of voting."

Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Webster Shamu said there was great potential in the ward.

"We should not break down as a party because there is great potential in this ward. The improvement is a sign that if we come together as a party and unite we can do way better. The by-election gave us time to self-introspect and map a way forward as we prepare for 2023.

"What is more important is to have viable, authentic and effective party structures; this should guarantee a win for us. If we work hard as a party I am sure we will have a landslide victory come 2023."

Mr Machekera said the elections were free and fair.

Read the original article on The Herald.

