South Africa: ACDP Leader Kenneth Meshoe Undergoes COVID-19 Test After Bloem Religious Event

22 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the news that ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has undergone a coronavirus test.

Meshoe's test came after he attended a religious gathering in Bloemfontein recently attended by five international guests who later tested positive for the virus.

The reverend announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had been tested.

"Even though I have no symptoms of Covid-19, I decided to be tested this afternoon [Sunday]. The officials that came were very professional & respectful.

"After the testing, one of them said: 'You don't look like you have the virus, you look strong & healthy for your age'," the tweet read.

The Bloemfontein church event, which was attended by approximately 200 people, took place before the prohibition of public gatherings of more than 100 people.

Officials are now trying to trace hundreds of people who may have had contact with attendees of the event.

Concern arose on Sunday when it came to light that Meshoe was among the leaders of political parties who met with Ramaphosa in Parliament last Wednesday.

However, the president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the nation need not worry about the president's health.

"The president himself is in good health and is observing the announced protocols as stringently as he can while performing his duties," Diko said in a statement.

"At this point in time, there is no cause for concern about the president's health or reason for the president to be tested.

"To the best of the president's knowledge, no person with whom he has recently had contact, including Reverend Meshoe, has symptoms of or tested positive for the virus."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

