South Sudan: To Achieve Lasting Peace, Localized Violence Must End, Says Bachelet

20 March 2020
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)

Geneva — Hundreds have been killed, women and children subjected to sexual violence and many homes torched, forcing thousands to take refuge in makeshift camps since the rise in attacks from mid-February.

The increased number and range of weapons used by rival clans, along with the apparent failure of local and national authorities, including the security forces, to respond, have contributed to the spike in violence.

Evidence also suggests that fighting between the Dinka Bor, Lou Nuer and Murle communities in Jonglei, which began in mid-February, may have been instigated by political and traditional leaders who have allegedly mobilized armed youths and exploited pre-existing communal tensions over access to natural resources.

In Jonglei on 19 February dozens of civilians were killed and wounded, and over 200 women and children are believed to have been abducted and subjected to sexual violence. Many homes were burned to the ground, leading roughly 8,000 civilians - mostly women and children - to seek protection in makeshift shelters near the UNMISS base in Pibor. "These acts are deplorable, and those responsible must be brought to justice," said Bachelet.

In other areas of the country, tensions linked to the movement of cattle and access to natural resources, particularly water and grazing land, risk escalating in cycles of retaliatory violence, without appropriate intervention by State authorities. This was most recently evidenced by clashes in Lakes on 14 March, when at least 30 individuals were reportedly killed, and many others wounded, during fighting between Dinka sub-clans.

"The formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity has raised the hopes of the South Sudanese people for a lasting peace," Bachelet said. "However, for any durable peace to take hold in the country, intercommunal violence must be addressed, and the perpetrators investigated and prosecuted. It is also vital that peace-building between individual communities is locked in to this process."

She stressed that survivors of sexual violence arising from this violence must also be provided with appropriate medical and psychosocial support, and that every effort must be made to reunify abducted children with their families.

Read the original article on OHCHR.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations Human Rights. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: OHCHR

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.