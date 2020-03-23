South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Updates On Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases

21 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape now has a total number of 74 COVID-19 infections- with 18 new infections recorded.

Of the total number of infections in the province, only two have required hospitalisation. There have been no deaths recorded anywhere in the country as a result of COVID-19 infections.

Premier Alan Winde said "we all need to be taking more decisive action to stop the spread. Stay home if you can, and if you must go out, make sure that there is a 1.5 metre distance between yourself and any other person. We need to maintain regular handwashing and hygiene. If you have flu like symptoms, you must stay home and seek advice before you go to the clinic or hospital."

The national hotline number is 0800 029 999 and the provincial hotline number is 021 928 4102. More information, and answers to frequently asked questions can be found online at www.westerncape.gov.za/coronavirus.

"If we all commit to implementing decisive measures in our own lives, we will be able to stop the spread and help to protect vulnerable people and communities from this virus. Together, we must stop the spread."

