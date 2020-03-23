Nigeria: COVID-19 - Ganduje to Address State-Wide Broadcast Today

23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State is expected to today, Monday, address a state-wide broadcast to inform and keep the people of the state abreast of the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The Governor will be hosted in the state-owned Radio Kano and Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) and some local radio stations with wider reach to the nooks and crannies of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar said Ganduje is to go live on the airwaves by 2 pm today.

According to him, "In his unrelenting effort to proactively respond to the global pandemic, Coronavirus, the Kano state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje holds live state broadcast today Monday, March 23, 2020, by 2 pm.

"He will give details of the situation at hand in the state and other efforts of the state government in responding to the threat of the menace.

"These are part of the unrelenting efforts by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

"The Governor will also solicit for the support and cooperation of the populace to work closely with the Ministry of Health and enjoin them to observe the advice by health experts by practicing Personal hygiene to avoid been infected by the virus. Lastly, he would also solicit for public support and cooperation to the recently instituted State Task Force on COVID-19," Anwar stated.

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.