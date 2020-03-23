Ethiopia Confirms 9th #covid19 Patient, Advises Travelers From Affected Countries to 14-Day Self-Quarantine

A statement released by Dr. Lia Tadesse, Minister of Health, shortly after mid-night confirmed that the number of COVID-19 patents in Ethiopia has reached nine. The statement also said Ethiopia "strongly [advises] all travelers from COVID-19 affected countries to self-isolate themselves for 14 days after arrival."

#Breaking: #Ethiopia reported its first confirmed #coronavirus after a #Japanese national in #AddisAbeba is tested positive for the virus, @TakeleUma just announced. pic.twitter.com/rf208Smspa

- Addis Standard (@addisstandard) March 13, 2020

The number of COVID-19 patients reached nine exactly a week after the first case of officially confirmed on March 13. The first person who was tested positive is a 48 year old Japanese citizen who came to Ethiopia on March4th, 2020 from Burkina Faso.

Last night's statement said that one of the three newly confirmed patients is another "44 years old Japanese who had contact with [the] previously confirmed person and was under close follow up by contact tracing team." The other two are an 85 years old Ethiopian who came to Ethiopia on March 2nd and a 39 years old Austrian who came to Ethiopia on March 15. "While the two confirmed cases are in stable conditions, the 85 year-old case has a severe form of illness and under close medical care."

On march 18th Dr. Lia announced that "of the six confirmed cases currently on follow up four of them are now in good condition with no symptoms. Two of the patients have mild to moderate symptoms and they are under frequent follow up." AS