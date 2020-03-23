South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Apologises for Instagram Post

press release

Minister Lindiwe Zulu apologises for the Instagram post

I, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of the Department of Social Development, have noted the comments around the video posted on my Instagram page where I stated that: "The virus must go away," and that I was having a hard time staying at home.

I wish to mention that, together with all South Africans, am also frustrated with our current situation and how the COVID19 virus continues to cripple our economy and our social system.

My statement does not in any way seek to undermine the severity of the virus.

I wish to reiterate my commitment to the guidelines and safety precautions as prescribed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I hereby wish to apologise to South Africa for this video's content. As the President, and my Ministerial colleagues have said - we should not panic but take precaution and understand the severity of the situation.

We have to do all we can to beat this virus and bring our economy back to sustainability.