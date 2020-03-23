South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu Apologises for Instagram Post

21 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Lindiwe Zulu apologises for the Instagram post

I, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of the Department of Social Development, have noted the comments around the video posted on my Instagram page where I stated that: "The virus must go away," and that I was having a hard time staying at home.

I wish to mention that, together with all South Africans, am also frustrated with our current situation and how the COVID19 virus continues to cripple our economy and our social system.

My statement does not in any way seek to undermine the severity of the virus.

I wish to reiterate my commitment to the guidelines and safety precautions as prescribed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I hereby wish to apologise to South Africa for this video's content. As the President, and my Ministerial colleagues have said - we should not panic but take precaution and understand the severity of the situation.

We have to do all we can to beat this virus and bring our economy back to sustainability.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.