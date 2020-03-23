Nigeria: Coronavirus - Kogi Directs Civil Servants to Work From Home

23 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Kogi State on Monday joined Lagos in directing civil servants to stay away from work for the next two weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The directive is effective from Monday, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi commissioner for information and communication said in a statement.

Affected workers are grade level 1 to 13. They constitute 70 per cent of the state's workforce.

But workers in emergency and essential services such as healthcare and fire services are not included in the directive.

"The Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Yahaya Bello has approved the 'Work from Home' approach to ensure the virus doesn't spread through contacts at government offices across the state," the statement read.

"Those who render critical services will be communicated through the Office of the Head of Service of the State on how to keep the system running without endangering the workers, despite the inevitable decision of Government."

There is no confirmed case of coronavirus yet in Kogi.

But the statement said it is "leaving no stone unturned to ensure the virus doesn't find its way to the state and in the unfortunate scenario it does, Government is prepared to control and manage the cases."

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced almost the same directive barely hours after three new cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in the state, bringing to 19 the total number.

So far, 30 cases have been recorded in Nigeria with two fully recovered and no deaths.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.