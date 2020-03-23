Nigeria: Climate Change - Lagos Targets 230,000 Trees for Agroforestry in 9 Months

Lagos State Government has unveiled plan to plant at least 230,000 trees within the next nine months even as its urged residents to imbibe a clean, improved and enhanced positive approach to a climate-friendly environment in order to encourage agroforestry.

The Special Adviser to State Governor on Agriculture, Miss. Abisola Olusanya who disclosed this at the weekend on the occasion to mark the Year 2020 International Day of Forest, explained that those measures became imperative in order to discourage tree felling as well as prevent flooding in the state.

She added that the underlying effects of climate change had over the year led to the loss of properties all over the world stressing that the theme of this year's celebration, "Forests and Biodiversity," aimed at promoting education for the love of forests, underscoring the importance of education at all levels in achieving sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation.

She, therefore, charged residents to plant and protect trees, protect forests and save bio-diverse life for this generation and generations to come as well as to educate and raise the awareness of all and sundry on the importance of protecting the remaining forest cover especially in the state which its forest cover was estimated to be less than 0.2 per cent.

"The importance of today's celebration cannot be overemphasised especially against the background of the effects of climate change resulting from the destruction of our forests which in turn have killed millions, displaced millions and have led to the loss of properties and structures worth billions of dollars all over the world," Olusanya noted.

She explained that climate change effects, which include water stress, flooding, earthquake, earth movement, flash flooding, erosion of different types and degrees were due to the uncontrolled removal of forests leading to 13 million hectares of forests been destroyed annually.

According to Olusanya, deforestation accounts for about 20 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change regardless of the importance of forests which are the most biological-diverse ecosystems on land.

The Special Adviser stated that over 1.6 billion people of the world population including more than 2,000 indigenous cultures depend on forests for livelihoods, medicines, fuel, food and shelter, adding that "this led to a prediction in 2011 by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that by this year, if the rate of deforestation was not seriously reversed, the country would lose her entire forest cover."

Olusanya recalled that in 2011, the world experienced a series of unprecedented effects of climate change such as ice and glaciers melting, flooding, flash flooding, erosion, forest fire, drought and water stress caused by man's unguided and careless actions such as clearance of forests and green areas for housing, road construction and other infrastructural provisions with little or no regard for prevention of forests that houses biodiversity which is into millions of discovered and undiscovered species that support life.

"Lagos was not left out of the sad experience as on July 10th, 2011, low and high lands were flooded while some areas such as Thomas area in Ajegunle, Ikorodu were eroded. These sad events would have been prevented if there are sufficient green areas (Forests), a function is performed during the Tsunami in Japan on 11th March 2011 to emphasize the importance of Trees.

"This is Y2018 led to flooding which affected 80 per cent of the country and triggered more than 600,000 displacements that would have been prevented if there are green areas (World Bank report, January 28, 2020). This has also resulted in displacements of wildlife from their natural habitats such as reported in Omole, Gbagada and other places in the state where monkeys and baboons invaded houses.

"Various flora and fauna are endangered or going into extinction such as Khaya ivorensis, Mitragyna stipulosa and Manatees just to mention but a few in the State just like it is all over the world," she averred.

Olusanya disclosed that Lagos today had over 600,000 hectares of agricultural land being bastardised by surface miners leading to the fear of the host communities being submerged.

The Special Adviser stressed that presently, the efforts at reforestation cannot be said to be proportional to the rate of exploitation which put the country at risk of losing its entire forest cover which might lead to the continued experience of unfavourable climatic change effects occasioned by the continued release of harmful gases that would have been sequestrated by the forests."

According to Olusanya, sustainable management of all types of forests were at the heart of unlocking challenges of conflict-affected, developing and developed countries for the benefit of current and future generations.

"Therefore in line with the THEMES agenda of the present administration to have a conducive environment for living she urged residents to support the government to have a clean, improved and enhanced positive climate-friendly environment that will encourage scientific agricultural practice(Agro-forestry) that will, in turn, reduce hunger and improved economic situation of all," Olusanya stated.

Vanguard