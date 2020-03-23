Nigeria: COVID-19 - Plateau Govt Threatens Sanctions Against Violators of Ban On Crowd Gathering

23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Plateau Government has threatened to sanction any person or group of persons who deliberately violate its ban on crowd gathering in the state in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr. Dan Manjang, gave the warning in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Manjang said that the warning became imperative in view of the flagrant violation of the order issued by the State Government.

He said that the decision was arrived at during a critical stakeholder meeting of the state comprising Traditional Rulers led by Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos, religious leaders, CAN and JNI leadership, various women and youth groups and professional bodies.

Others, he said, were the Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital, Professor Edmund Banwat and his Plateau State Specialist Hospital counterpart, Dr. Philemon Golwa Elders, among others.

"The gathering brainstormed on the Pandemic Corona Virus Code named COVID-19 that is ravaging the world and took far-reaching precautionary measures to safeguard against possible occurrence of the disease in the state.

"The State Government has noticed the flagrant disregard and disrespect of the measures by some individuals and groups in the state.

"Of particular note is the noncompliance of the outright suspension of anniversaries and cultural festivals.

"It is in this light therefore, that government frowns at this attitude and is ready to deal with violators and/or offenders.

"By this notice, the government is hereby calling on such groups and individuals to desist from disrespect to constituted authority and comply forthwith.

"Failure to do so will attract appropriate sanctions by government," the commissioner warned.

NAN reports that the state government had ordered the closure of all schools from pre-primary to Tertiary to check the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

