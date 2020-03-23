Nigeria: Mountain of Fire Suspends Activities in Lagos, Ogun

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has announced the suspension of all church activities at all of its branches in Lagos and Ogun States till further notice. The suspension of church activities was in compliance with the ban placed on public gatherings and religious activities by the Lagos and Ogun State governments.

The MFM, during the weekend released prayers points to arrest the continuing spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and advised Nigerians not to panic.

The General Overseer (GO) of MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Collins Edomaruse, reminded Nigerians of the various steps being taken by the federal and state governments to contain the pandemic.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.