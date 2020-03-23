Nigeria: Mountain of Fire Suspends Activities in Lagos, Ogun

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), has announced the suspension of all church activities at all of its branches in Lagos and Ogun States till further notice. The suspension of church activities was in compliance with the ban placed on public gatherings and religious activities by the Lagos and Ogun State governments.

The MFM, during the weekend released prayers points to arrest the continuing spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and advised Nigerians not to panic.

The General Overseer (GO) of MFM, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Collins Edomaruse, reminded Nigerians of the various steps being taken by the federal and state governments to contain the pandemic.