Nigeria: Group Urges Sanwo-Olu to Install Ikeja Oba-Elect

The Gbobaniyi Royal Association (GRA) of Ikeja rose from a crucial meeting last weekend with a strong appeal to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to install the Oba-elect of Ikeja, Prince Samsondeen Adeleye, who has been waiting to be crowned six years after his selection.

Adeleye was nominated as Oba-elect in December 2014 by the community's five kingmakers, who were headed by a former deputy governor of Lagos State, late Mr. Rafiu Jafojo.

His selection followed the passage of the Olu of Ikeja, Oba Rafiu Matemi Amore in October 2014.

In a communiqué that was made available to THISDAY by the President and Secretary of GRA, Mr. Babatunde Alaran and Mr. Samuel Soremi respectively, urged the governor to help correct the injustice suffered by Adeleye, whose installation as the Olu of Ikeja had been delayed for almost six years.

The group expressed concern, saying: "When the kingmakers nominated Prince Samsondeen Adeleye as Oba-elect in December 2014, the decision was unanimous. His name was dutifully sent to the Ikeja Local Government authorities to transmit to the Lagos State Government.

"To our dismay, successive administrations in the state have not taken any step to install him as Oba even though there is no litigation whatsoever restraining the government from doing the needful.

"Encouraged by government's silence on the Ikeja Obaship stool, there have been pockets of opposition from some people who did not even present themselves for scrutiny during the selection process.

"For these reasons, we plead with Governor Sanwo-Olu to put smiles on the faces of Ikeja people by installing their monarch, bearing in mind the fact that the community has been losing a lot of privileges, owing to the absence of a traditional ruler that could represent it at crucial places."

Meanwhile, the association has also urged the state government to expedite action on its plan to build an Oba's palace in Ikeja, noting that it was unbefitting of the status of Ikeja as the capital of Lagos State that its monarch would be operating from a personal home.

"We are aware that the government has committed itself to accomplishing this, but we are only appealing that it should expedite action on the project," the association said.