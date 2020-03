Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk issued Thursday, based on the recommendation of the Minister of Industry and Trade, a decision appointing Dr. Qusay Hamrour Sheikh-Eddin as the Director General of the National Center for Research and Industrial Consulting.

The decision directed the Ministries of Industry and Trade (the National Center for Research and Industrial Consulting), Labor and other concerned parties to take the necessary measures to implement this decision.