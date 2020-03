Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, based on the recommendation of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, issued a decision Thursday appointing Dr. Abdal-Rahim Adam Mohamed as Head of the Islamic Fiqh Academy.

The decision directed the ministries of Religious Affairs and Endowments (Islamic Fiqh Academy), Labor, and other concerned parties to take the necessary measures to implement this decision.