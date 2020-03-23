Sudan: Agreement On Establishing Nomadic and Herders' Commission in Darfur Signed

20 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The government and the track of Darfur in the Revolutionary Front have agreed to establish a commission to develop the nomadic and herders sector in Darfur to prevent the conflict that has claimed lives and resources.

The Spokesperson for the Government Delegation to the Peace Negotiations Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayishi said, in Juba at the end of the negotiation session Friday, that the reasons for allocating a commission to the nomads and pastoralists were that the conflict in Darfur was originally a dispute over resources that resulted from the neglectance of the successive governments, disclosing that the nomadic and herdsmen sector did not find sufficient concern to contribute to the support of the national economy.

Al-Taayishi explained that the nomadic issues are among those which contribute to the end of the war in Darfur, pointing out that the Darfur path forwarded a proposal and it was agreed upon principles, adding that by concluding this issue, we will discuss the development of the sector and ways to make it contribute to the country's economy.

He announced the agreement on the mechanism, the Commission for the Development of Nomads and herders, which will work with an executive structure with the participation of the sectors related to the nomads and herders, stressing that it was agreed to build the mechanisms differently than in the past in order to ensure the implementation of the agreement in clear manner.

He added, "We developed a ten-year-old strategy on the improvement of the nomads' environment including education, health, etc in order to enhance coexistence among communities there to serve the issues of development and peace."

"We finished discussing the wealth paper and after that we will go towards the security arrangements paper, with which we will be about to sign a comprehensive agreement with the Revolutionary Front", he continued.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

