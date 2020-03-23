Sudan: Relief and Appointment of Chairman of the Nile Valley University Board

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk issued Thursday, on the recommendation of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, a decision relieving Sayid Al-Khatib from the position of the Chairman of the Nile Valley University Board and appointed Ahmed Babiker El-Tahir as a Chairman of the Board of the University.

The decision directed the ministries of finance, higher education, labor and social development as well as the Nile Valley University and other concerned parties to take the necessary measures to implement this decision.