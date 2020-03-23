Sudan: Supreme Committee for Emergencies Reviews Health Conditions and Efforts to Combat Corona Pandemic

20 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies held its seventh meeting this Friday evening, headed by the Member of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, with the participation of representatives of all ministries, relevant government corporations and community sectors.

The meeting was briefed by the Minister of Health Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom on the health conditions in the country, efforts to control the Corona pandemic and the immediate and future measures that have been prepared.

The meeting also heard a report from the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the evacuation of Sudanese stranded in some international airports and the procedures for the arrival of some of them from Thursday to Saturday.

The meeting stood on the steps taken to secure subsistence and health services in the accommodation centers. The meeting stressed the necessity to provide all the needs of workers in the first line of defense including doctors, officers of passports and customs and others in the crossings, airports and ports.

The meeting also reviewed the measures taken by the Sudanese embassy in Egypt to return the Sudanese stranded in the cities of southern Egypt to Cairo and provide the necessary resources to provide assistance and support to them in order to organize their return to the country.

The meeting stressed the need to abide by the announced guidelines to avoid crowds and large gatherings of social occasions to protect the community from the risks of a pandemic spread.

The meeting reassured on the state of oil and food supplies, directing provision of adequate reserves of them.

