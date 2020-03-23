Sudan: Decision Relieving and Appointing Secretary General of the Islamic Fiqh Academy

Khartoum — Based on the recommendation of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, the Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk issued a decision Thursday on the release of Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Dharir from the position of General Secretary of the Islamic Fiqh Academy and appointment of Dr. Adel Hassan Hamza to succeed him in the position.

The decision directed the ministries of Religious Affairs and Endowments (Islamic Fiqh Academy), Labor and other concerned bodies to take the required measures to implement this decision.