Sudan: Decision Relieving and Appointing Secretary General of the Islamic Fiqh Academy

20 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Based on the recommendation of the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, the Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk issued a decision Thursday on the release of Ibrahim Ahmed Al-Dharir from the position of General Secretary of the Islamic Fiqh Academy and appointment of Dr. Adel Hassan Hamza to succeed him in the position.

The decision directed the ministries of Religious Affairs and Endowments (Islamic Fiqh Academy), Labor and other concerned bodies to take the required measures to implement this decision.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.