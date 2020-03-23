Nigeria Records First Death From COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.
23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Nigeria has recorded its first death from COVID 19 ( Coronavirus).

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the case was a 67-year-old male who returned following a medical procedure in the UK

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy.

The former MD of PPMC Suleiman Achimugu died overnight from coronavirus. He is the first casualty in Nigeria.

He got back from the UK 2 weeks ago. I started exhibiting symptoms on Tuesday. The family reported to the NCDC. They came to the house and took his blood specimen. They never got back to the family.

As of Sunday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results. It turned out positive.

They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada. He died at 2 am this morning.

His family is currently under quarantine in their house. He was in the same flight with Muhammad Atiku. The NCDC will handle the burial.

