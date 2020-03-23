Nigeria: 67 Year-Old Male Dies of Coronavirus in Nigeria

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.
23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

Disclosing this via its verified twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, "The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family".

Vanguard had reported the rise in the number of affected person. Currently the country has a total number of 35 confirmed cases which include the son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Read the tweet below:

