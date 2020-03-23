Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records First Death

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.
23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The dreaded coronavirus scourge ravaging the world,has claimed one life in Nigeria.

The former Managing Director of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, died early Monday morning, reportedly from the dreaded scourge.

Achimugu who died at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital,Gwagwalada, is the first casualty in Nigeria.

The deceased,who had returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom just two weeks ago,according to findings, developed the COVID-19 system last Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deceased family contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC which later his blood specific upon coming to his personal house for the purpose.

The centre,it was gathered, only took the blood specimen but neither took the deceased to along nor got back to the family with the result.

It was when situation degenerated following profuse cough that the family again, reached to the centre to know the state of the blood specimen taken earlier. It was at this point that the NCDC released the result, confirming that it turned out positive.

A family source,said:"As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results. It turned out positive.They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada.

"He died at 2am this morning. His family are currently under quarantine in their house. The NCDC will handle the burial."

An enquiry sent to NCDC for official confirmation was yet to be replied to at the time of sending this report

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Nigeria Records First Death From COVID-19
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.