Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Two Heartland Players

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Gunmen yesterday abducted two players of the Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Imo State, at Ipele along Benin -Owo Highway in Owo Local Government area of Ondo State.

The players, Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Francis were said to be on their way to their base in Akure from Owerri, after a holiday was declared for the Heartland Football team following the COVID-19 issue in the country.

The abductees were former players of the Sunshine Stars of Akure.

The details of the abduction were not clear as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said the police were already on the trail of the hoodlums to secure the release of the victims.

He also disclosed that one of the players has been rescued by the men of the state police command. But he did not reveal the identity of the rescued player.

"We have been able to rescue one of the players and our men are already in the bush after the kidnappers . I will get the details of incident as soon as I get the information from the DPO of Ipele Owo," the police spokesman stated.

