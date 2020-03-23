Nigeria: Ndume Faults Presidential System of Govt

A former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has identified the presidential system of government being practised in the country as one of the problems facing Nigeria.

This is coming as the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafa, have decried the myriad of problems facing the nation.

Ndume, who is Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, spoke at the weekend at a colloquium to mark the 50th birthday of Mr. Kudla Satumari, who lost the 2019 Borno South senatorial poll to him, declared that the presidential system as provided for in the 1999 Constitution is part of the problems facing the nation.

The Senator who pledged not to be a politician if given a second chance of coming to the world, said presidential system of government is too costly for a country like Nigeria to run, adding that good governance has been eluding the country since 1999.

"One of the problems of the 1999 Constitution is the Presidential System of government it recommended for the country which is too costly .

"Parliamentary system of government would have been better in terms of good governance for the citizenry as experienced in the First Republic .

"Presidential system of government as being practiced since 1999 through constitutional provisions makes democracy too costly in Nigeria, governance centralised and politicians in tight corner of between what is good and what is bad.

"If I have the opportunity of coming back to this world and particularly Nigeria, I will not be a politician because being a politician in Nigeria is like testing positive to HIV with consequences of knowing how to live with it," he said .

Ndume further stated that Nigeria is at the verge of collapse and if care is not taken, it will eventually collapse.

Also speaking at the Colloquium, Fani - Kayode, Mailafia and Senior Fellow, Centre for Democracy and Development , Professor Jibril Ibrahim, blamed the 1999 constitution for the woes of the country within the last 20 years and called for a new one that will make Nigeria , a federal state in letter , spirit and practice.

Mailafa in his submissions specifically said "though as clearly stated in the motto of the country, Unity and Faith , Peace and Progress are what we need in the county but due to self - inflicted systemic dysfunctions , none of the four has been achieved and can be achieved with the dysfunctional problems which had killed the Nigeria of our dream.

"The very reason we need to address the defective system by way of making Nigeria a federation in the true sense of the concept, which can never be achieved under the present constitution that foisted a unitarised federation on Nigerians.

"The 1999 constitution must be re-engineered and the country must be restructured for good governance to take place anchored on national productivity, equity, justice and peace".

On his part, Ibrahim, said for peace to reign in Nigeria and by extension, growth and development, there must be justice.

In his presentation, Fani - Kayode, warned that if the orgy of violence and by extension, bloodletting in the country is not curtailed by government at all levels , struggle for self-determination by the affected people may take the centre-stage in no distant time.