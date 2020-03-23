Nigeria Records First Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.

Nigeria has recorded its first death from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.

The public health agency on its Twitter handle@NCDCgov said the first Covid-19 death was recorded in a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in the UK.

According to the tweet, "The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK

"He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma and diabetes and was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family," it stated.

Outbreak

The death is coming about an hour after the country confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Nigeria has a total of 35 confirmed cases, 32 active cases, two discharged and one death.