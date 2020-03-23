Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 36.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , (NCDC), Monday morning , confirmed five new cases of the disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The centre said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo state.

" Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom," the centre said.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020