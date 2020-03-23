Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36

Photo: Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez/U.S. Air Force
Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease graphic.
23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 36.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control , (NCDC), Monday morning , confirmed five new cases of the disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The centre said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo state.

" Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom," the centre said.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK

He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy

Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
COVID-19 Cases Rise to 36 in Nigeria
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Buhari’s Daughter in Self-Isolation After UK Trip
Nigerian Doctors Go On Strike As COVID-19 Cases Rise
You Need to Know the Latest Data to Avoid COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.