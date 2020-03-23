Liberia: MoH NPHIL Say Sufficient PPEs Are Available for Health Workers

The Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, NPHIL said on Friday March 20, 2020 that they have sufficient Personal Protective Equipment or PPEs which are being used by nurses and other public health workers assigned at the various quarantine centers.

NPHIL and the Ministry stated that at no time any health worker has been assigned at the various quarantine centers without providing them with PPE.

The clarification by Liberian health authorities comes in the wake of a publication in the

Friday, March 20, 2020 edition of the Frontpage Africa captioned: Inside Liberia's Quarantine. The Liberian health authorities described the publication as false and misleading.

The authorities wish to state abundantly clear that as part of public health response, no health worker has ever been allowed to enter any quarantine center without a PPE.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and NPHIL have termed as untrue rumors circulating in some quarters that the Liberian Government has asked the general public to remain indoors until 11:00pm to enable it spray the country of the Corona virus.

The public is advised to desist from spreading rumors and misleading information as these have the propensity to undermine the Coronavirus response efforts.

Health authorities are encouraging journalists to kindly verify information before going to press.