Liberia: U.S. Embassy Suspends Consular Services

In the wake of the Ministry of Health's declaration of the Coronavirus situation in Liberia as a National Health Emergency, the United States Embassy near Monrovia suspends routine consular services, effective today, Monday, 23 March.Liberia has recorded its third case of the virus with health authorities here tracing scores of contacts.

The government announces closure of schools, churches, mosques and restrictions on public gatherings in Montserrado and Margibi Counties for 21 days, including the Roberts International Airport (with limited exceptions) beginning today, Monday.

"The U.S. Embassy is monitoring the current situation in Liberia and is aware of the hardship flight cancellations are creating for U.S. citizens who need to get United States", an alert posited on the embassy's website in Monrovia reads.

The U.S. Department of State had on March 14, authorized the departure of U.S. personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

The embassy here says in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Peace Corps are in the process of evacuating their Volunteers from all posts.A Global Level 4 Health Advisory issued by the Department of State admonishesU.S. citizens to avoid all international travels due to the global impact of COVID-19.

It says in countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to America, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.