Liberia: U.S. Embassy Suspends Consular Services

22 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

In the wake of the Ministry of Health's declaration of the Coronavirus situation in Liberia as a National Health Emergency, the United States Embassy near Monrovia suspends routine consular services, effective today, Monday, 23 March.Liberia has recorded its third case of the virus with health authorities here tracing scores of contacts.

The government announces closure of schools, churches, mosques and restrictions on public gatherings in Montserrado and Margibi Counties for 21 days, including the Roberts International Airport (with limited exceptions) beginning today, Monday.

"The U.S. Embassy is monitoring the current situation in Liberia and is aware of the hardship flight cancellations are creating for U.S. citizens who need to get United States", an alert posited on the embassy's website in Monrovia reads.

The U.S. Department of State had on March 14, authorized the departure of U.S. personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who have been medically determined to be at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19.

The embassy here says in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Peace Corps are in the process of evacuating their Volunteers from all posts.A Global Level 4 Health Advisory issued by the Department of State admonishesU.S. citizens to avoid all international travels due to the global impact of COVID-19.

It says in countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to America, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.