Liberia: Govt Declares Nationwide Emergency

A nationwide health emergency declared by the Liberian Government to help curb the spread of COVID-19 here came into force early Sunday morning.

Churches and other religious worship centers where people had gathered before the emergency order came into force had to send worshippers home, directing them to follow the services online.

The government said the declaration of the nationwide health emergency is in line with title 33, Chapter 14 of the Public Health Law of Liberia.The declaration outlined several stringent measures which includes the closures of all schools both private and public including universities, computers schools and all other training institutions; all bars, casinos, video clubs, cinemas, betting centers, beaches both private and public ordered closed.

Churches, Mosques, and other religious places of worshiped were also ordered closed on Sunday morning. Large gathering to include sporting activities, parties of more than 10 persons are also ordered banned. Wedding and funerals are allowed but should not include more than 10 persons. Those attending such functions are to keep a distance of six feet apart.

Supermarkets and large stores are to allow only 10 persons at a time with each being six feet apart from each other. Banks were also ordered to allow 5 customers at a time the same apply to restaurants and cook shops.

The government restriction also banned streets selling, while restrictions have been placed on the movement of people in and out of Montserrado and Margibi Counties which are the affected areas so far.

The Government's latest pronouncement came after health authorities announced that it they had recorded the third confirmed coronavirus case here.

The victim, a 63 year old woman tested positive for the Coronavirus disease in the country, after report say she had attended a beach party with an affiliate who had returned from Europe-details about the friend who returned from Europe is still scanty as health officials are still mute. However there are speculations that she is still in quarantine at a government held center. Health officlas say the three confirmed cases are being treated at the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County.

Meanwhile, as at March 18, 2020, the National Public Health Institute reported that there were one hundred and forty-four (144) contacts listed. Out of this number 28 were described as high risk and 116 low risk.