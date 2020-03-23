Liberia: Who Is NEC's New Boss?

-As debate looms over appointment

President George Manneh Weah during the weekend (Saturday, March 21) nominated Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike as chairman of the National Elections Commission along with Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Co-Chairman, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar, Commissioner; Floyd Sayor Commissioner; Barsee Kpankpa Commissioner; and Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner, respectively.

However, there are arguments on local and social media about the new chairman- designate, Cllr. Nwabudike - who is he, qualifications and experiences and nationality?

Cllr. Nwabudike is a prominent lawyer who has worked extensively and acquired up to 20 years of experience in the areas of legal research, advocacy, public policy planning and analysis. He is a team player, a consensus builder, with a focus on details and concrete results.

Cllr. Nwabudike received his LL.B from the Lewis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, and both LL.M. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and Loyola University, Chicago, USA, respectively. He also holds a MSc from the Graduate School of Regional Planning and Public Policy, University of Liberia.

He served with the United Nations System for twelve (12) years which provided him the experience of working with individuals from very diverse cultural and professional backgrounds. During his years at the UN, he acquired excellent competence in providing strategic direction and guidance in the implementation of government policies, particularly in the areas of judicial system reform programs and development project initiatives in post-conflict and fragile environment.

Within this period, the Nigerian-born Liberian further sharpen his ability to employ the necessary skills and sensitivity required to integrate cross-cutting issues like gender, human rights, and peace building in a multi-cultural environment.

Two of his most recent works were involved with leading a five-member team comprising of counselors and prominent Liberians on a Special Presidential Committee to examine allegations by Global Witness in its reports involving the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL). Before this, he had also served as "Special Investigator" looking into the usage and misappropriations of donor funds in the agriculture sector (Ministry of Agriculture) 2017.

His hobbies include basketball and chess, and playing musical instruments. He holds active membership with several national and international organizations and speaks several international and national languages. He is blessed with two children, a boy and a girl.