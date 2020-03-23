Nigeria: Enyimba FC Confirms Player Ojo's Abduction

23 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba has confirmed the abduction of one of its players, Ekundayo Ojo.

A statement by the club on Monday, Ojo was abducted by gunmen on Sunday.

"Enyimba Football Club can announce that midfielder, Ekundayo Ojo has been abducted by gunmen along the Benin-Owo expressway.

"The incident occurred on Sunday as the player journeyed to Akure to observe a break following suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) amid concerns over the global pandemic, Covid-19.

"Ojo was in company of Enyimba teammate, Emmanuel James and Benjamin Iluyomade, also a professional footballer who escaped the attack, while Iluyomade was captured alongside Ojo," the statement said.

It also noted that the club was working tirelessly to secure the player's release from his abductors.

"Enyimba FC has since maintained close contact with Ojo's family, as efforts are already in place to ensure the player's release from his abductors.

"At this time, and considering the sensitivity of the incident, Enyimba FC wishes to call on the media to refrain from reports or speculations capable of jeopardising the player's safety.

"Ojo's family also wishes to appeal for privacy while enjoining the general public to pray for the safety and freedom of the player, " it said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.