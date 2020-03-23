Liberia: GOL Extends Closure of Schools

As part of preventive measures taken to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Liberia, the government through the Ministry of Education announces extension of the closure of schools to 31 March.

The measure announced over the weekend came as Liberia records its third confirmed coronavirus case.According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, this is a preventive measure to reduce the risk of COVID - 19 virus spreading.

It notes that this measure applies to all educational institutions in Liberia, as education officers will work with school administrators to ensure that this is observed."The Ministry has taken this decision based on the expert advice of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health," the release says.

It adds that any decision on re-opening of schools will be guided by the nation's health experts.According to the Ministry of Education, it understands that this is a difficult time, and that uncertainty may be causing concerns for parents and families.

"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our students and teachers. The Ministry will inform the public as soon as new information is available," it adds.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education says it is, along with parents, developing ways through media and other forms of technology to keep students learning while they are at home.

It encourages families to keep children reading and studying at home, and also calls on the public to follow the government's health advice.

In a related development, Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah is reported to have announced series of measures on Sunday, 22 March, as she declared a national health emergency.

She is quoted as declaring Montserrado and Margibi Counties as infected areas to remain in effect for the next 21 days.

She is reported to have ordered all schools, public and private, universities, computer schools and any other learning institution closed.She has further instructed the closure of all beaches, both private and public bars, nightclubs, casinos, betting centers, cinemas, video clubs, entertainment centers.The measure also include closure of Churches, mosques, religious centers and other places of worship.

Restaurants, cookshops have been encouraged to only allow five customers in at a time and ensure customers keep a distance at all time, as large gatherings, sporting activities, parties of more than 10 people are all banned here.

She is however reported of permitting that weddings and funerals will be allowed, but with at most 10 people attending.