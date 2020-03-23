Liberia: WAEC Suspends Conduct of Examinations

22 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Office of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), in consultation with the Ministry of Education, has placed an indefinite suspension on the conduct of all its examinations for school candidates, 2020 scheduled to have begun on April 6, 2020 until further notice.

According to a press release, this decision comes as a result of the negative impact of the novel Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent protocols being put in place by governments of member countries of WAEC to prevent the spread of the disease.

The affected Examinations are: the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020, the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE), and the Liberia Primary School Certificate Examination (LPSCE).

According to the release, WAEC wishes to assure all school authorities and candidates as well as the public that this decision will be reviewed and new dates for the conduct of the examinations will be published once the health situation improves.

The office also informs officials of the government and stakeholders that it has put on hold activities leading to the hosting of the 68th Annual Council Meeting (ACM) which was expected to be held in Liberia from March 23 - 27, 2020.

