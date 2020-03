Liberia: Weah's AX Falls At NEC

-Korkoya, others sacked

President George Manneh Weah has appointed a new chair for the National Elections Commission, including a fresh team of commissioners, replacing Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya and his entire Board of Commissioners.

According to the Executive Mansion, the President took the decision Saturday, March 21, with additional nominations in government.

The nominations are however subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

Below is full list of nominees from the President as released by the Executive Mansion:

National Election Commission:

Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike Chairman

Davidetta Browne Lansanah Co-Chairman

Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar Commissioner

Floyd Sayor Commissioner

Barsee Kpankgpa Commissioner

Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission:

Cllr. Edward K. Martin Executive Chairperson

National Bureau of Concessions:

Cllr. Edwin Dennis Executive Director

Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation:

Macarthur Hilltop Deputy Managing Director General/Technical Service

Ministry of Finance & Developement Planning:

James D.Sao Assistant Minister

Macroeconomic Policy

Central Agricultural Research Institute (CARI)

Minister of Agriculture: Chair/Statutory Member

John P. Chea Member

Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LITELCO)

Minister of Post & Telecommunication Statutory Member

National Public Health Institute of Liberia

Dr. Mosoka Fallah Director General

National Food Assistance Agency

Ballah Herbelt Deputy Director/Administrator

Governance Commission

George Howe Commissioner

Liberia National Fire Service

Mark Dolo Deputy Director/Operations

Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications:

Joseph Mike Gonlehtuo