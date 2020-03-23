Liberia: World Health Organization Health Alert Brings COVID19 Facts to Billions Via Whatsapp

23 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

This easy-to-use messaging service enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

Geneva, Switzerland: On Saturday, March 21, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a messaging service with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus.

This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service will provide the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed through a link (http://bit.ly/who-covid19-whatsapp) that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type "hi" to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn (www.Turn.io) machine learning technology.

