Sierra Leone: Traditional Healers Join Fight Against COVID-19

23 March 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Mohamed Massaquoi

Head of Traditional Healers in Sierra Leone has urged his colleagues to strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in the fight to prevent the entry of Coronavirus in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Abdulai Tarawallie said as traditional healers this is the time they should work with government to ensure that the country is protected against the Coronavirus.

He said many of his colleagues are in the habit of treating sick people without proper medical examination.

"I want to thank the president for his frantic efforts in the fight against this global pandemic. We are now closely working with the ministry of health to ensure that members of the community are sensitised on the prevention and control of the Coronavirus," he said.

During the outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone, some traditional healers were treating sick people, a development that strongly contributed to the spread of the disease across the country.

However, Dr. Tarawallie further stated that they have strictly advised their members to transfer cases to the hospitals for proper medical examination.

"As I speak, I have already deployed my taskforce to various parts across the country to sensitize people about this disease. I am sure this will be different from that of the Ebola fight in which every traditional healer was doing what he wanted," he said, and called on government to work with his team in order to protect the people of Sierra Leone.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.