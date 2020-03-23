Sierra Leone: Traditional Healers Join Fight Against COVID-19

Head of Traditional Healers in Sierra Leone has urged his colleagues to strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in the fight to prevent the entry of Coronavirus in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Abdulai Tarawallie said as traditional healers this is the time they should work with government to ensure that the country is protected against the Coronavirus.

He said many of his colleagues are in the habit of treating sick people without proper medical examination.

"I want to thank the president for his frantic efforts in the fight against this global pandemic. We are now closely working with the ministry of health to ensure that members of the community are sensitised on the prevention and control of the Coronavirus," he said.

During the outbreak of Ebola in Sierra Leone, some traditional healers were treating sick people, a development that strongly contributed to the spread of the disease across the country.

However, Dr. Tarawallie further stated that they have strictly advised their members to transfer cases to the hospitals for proper medical examination.

"As I speak, I have already deployed my taskforce to various parts across the country to sensitize people about this disease. I am sure this will be different from that of the Ebola fight in which every traditional healer was doing what he wanted," he said, and called on government to work with his team in order to protect the people of Sierra Leone.