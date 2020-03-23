South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube On the Compilation of Database of Travellers From High-Risk Countries

press release

Statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube on the compilation of a database of travellers from high-risk countries

This morning, I issued a public statement in my capacity as the MEC for Tourism.

The statement was based on my going interaction with the Minister of Tourism Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane regarding measures that have been put in place by the government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Some of the measures we have discussed include a travel ban under a state of disaster as announced by the President of the Republic His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa being guided by the Disaster Management Act.

In line with the risk rating of the World Health Organisation, the movement of travellers from 10 high-risk countries has been restricted across the country including KwaZulu-Natal. A stated earlier, the travel regulations are intended to curb the spread and ultimately ensure the safety of the people of this province and our visitors.

I have instructed the Head of Department, KZN Tourism Authority and KZN Convention Bureau to inform stakeholders in the tourism industry in KZN of the latest developments. In this regard, a formal correspondence has already been dispatched from the office of the HOD.

We have advised hotels - lodges - Bed and Breakfast establishments, and other facilities that are currently providing accommodation for travellers from high-risk countries, to urgently undertake the following:-

Compilation of database of all tourists - their nationality, date of arrival and places they have;

Tourists to remain where they are and be quarantined for 14 days to ensure screening as per WHO regulations.

No further accommodation be provided by these facilities until results of COVID - 19 are returned and are negative;

Travellers that are affected are from the countries listed below:-

The United States of America

Iran

South Korea

The United Kingdom

Spain

Switzerland

China

France

Germany

Italy

A database of travellers from medium-risk countries listed below must also be submitted:-

1. Portugal

2. Hong Kong

3. Singapore

The information must be submitted to one of the following Tourism KwaZulu-Natal data capturers:

Slindile Khanyile - slindile@zulu.org.za

Mbali Maphalala - mbalim@zulu.org.za

Fikile Nhlapo - fikile@zulu.org.za

The data capturers can be contacted on 031 - 366 7500/41/42/45.

It is comforting to know that the national government is in touch with the Ambassadors of these countries.

And, we wish to inform our visitors that efforts are being made to ensure their safe evacuation back to their respective countries once all process has been finalized by the relevant authorities. This database of travellers is therefore critical.

We express our appreciation to both Ministers of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize and Minister of Tourism Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi-Ngubane and our Premier Sihle Zikalala for the support and guidance during this period.

We affirm our commitment, as the department, towards ensuring the general welfare of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

We wish to emphasize that we value the presence of every tourist in this province. And our stakeholders in the tourism facilities were looking forward to making their stay in this province a memorable one.

In view of the increasingly severe impact of the epidemic on the tourism industry, we plead for the co-operation and understanding of everyone involved.