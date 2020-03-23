South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Hands Over Remains From CP Nel Museum to the Community of Oudtshoorn for a Dignified Reburial, 23 Mar

press release

At the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, we are committed to realising our vision of a socially inclusive Western Cape for all who call it home. In line with this vision, we launched our Human Remains Reburial Programme in George in June 2018. This much-needed programme is a series of reburials of human remains that have been found in museums affiliated to the Department.

On the 23 March 2020, Minister Anroux Marais will symbolically return human remains held at CP Nel Museum to the community of Oudtshoorn for a dignified reburial.

We fully understand that the sacred burial requires the performance of rituals in museums and that reinternment must be seen as a process, rather than an event. Therefore, phase one requires us to symbolically hand over the remains to the community of Oudtshoorn with the utmost respect. Phase 2 has been scheduled for 4 April 2020 for the burial ceremony to take place. The proceedings of the reburial ceremony will be conducted by the community/traditional chiefs, leaders and representatives from the various Khoi-San traditional houses/tribes from the Oudtshoorn area according to cultural protocols and prescripts.