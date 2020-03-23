South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Hands Over Remains From CP Nel Museum to the Community of Oudtshoorn for a Dignified Reburial, 23 Mar

22 March 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

At the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, we are committed to realising our vision of a socially inclusive Western Cape for all who call it home. In line with this vision, we launched our Human Remains Reburial Programme in George in June 2018. This much-needed programme is a series of reburials of human remains that have been found in museums affiliated to the Department.

On the 23 March 2020, Minister Anroux Marais will symbolically return human remains held at CP Nel Museum to the community of Oudtshoorn for a dignified reburial.

We fully understand that the sacred burial requires the performance of rituals in museums and that reinternment must be seen as a process, rather than an event. Therefore, phase one requires us to symbolically hand over the remains to the community of Oudtshoorn with the utmost respect. Phase 2 has been scheduled for 4 April 2020 for the burial ceremony to take place. The proceedings of the reburial ceremony will be conducted by the community/traditional chiefs, leaders and representatives from the various Khoi-San traditional houses/tribes from the Oudtshoorn area according to cultural protocols and prescripts.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.