Nigeria: Army Takes Over Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna Boundaries Over Banditry

The Nigerian Army has taken over the boundaries of Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna and Katsina States to check renewed cross border attacks on Zamfara by bandits.

THISDAY gathered that most bandits recently crossed from Niger, Kaduna and Katsina States to perpetrate their heinous acts in Zamfara State.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, told THISDAY at the weekend that most of the recent bandits' operations were within the border communities.

"Some of these bandits ran from Niger, Kaduna, and Katsina States. You know Niger shares boundary with Kebbi State; they will cross from Niger to Kebbi onward to Zamfara," he said.

According to Dauran, troops mainly from the Nigerian Army have taken over the border towns of Zamfara State to flush out the bandits from their hideouts and camps.

He explained that the military operations followed the recent escalation of banditry in the state, which culminated in the abduction of a district head and his son.

The district head was later released but his son was killed.

A village in Zurmi Local Government Area in the state was attacked and seven people were killed by the marauders.

The bandits had also recently attacked other villages in the state, despite the peace initiatives introduced by Governor Bello Mattawale to ensure the security of lives and property.

The governor had at his inauguration in May 2019 promised to tackle the bandits' menace that had been ravaging the state before he came.

To match words with actions, he introduced an amnesty for repentant bandits and personally met some of their leaders in their various hideouts.

The amnesty programme was headed by a former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammad Abubakar.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had also organised a security summit for states in the North-west where various strategies to combat banditry and other crimes were discussed.

The state witnessed some relative peace thereafter.

However, there were renewed attacks from early this year, when bandits became more daring, striking at will, especially in the border's communities.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Zailani Bappa, said there was alleged connivance of some citizens who act as the bandits' informants.

"The banditry is as a result of poor handling of disagreement between two ethnic groups in the state by the previous administration," he said.

He added that during former governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari's, administration the Fulani alleged that the Yankasai security outfit, that is, the local vigilante established by his government attacked them and refused to allow them to carry out their lawful businesses, adding: "Could you imagine they complained that their women were not allowed to sell nunu (local milk in the market)?"

He stated that the development prompted the Fulani to take up arms to protect themselves.

He added that as part of the peace accord, the governor last August organised Sharo festival for repentant Fulani bandits, stressing that the festival attracted over 20,000 Fulani and other well-wishers.

Bappa said as part of the measures to appease the Fulani, the state government proscribed the Yankasai whose members were formerly on the payroll of the state.

But in a swift reaction, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Yari, Mrs. Mayowa Oluwabiyi, dismissed allegations against her boss as lies, saying Yari was a man of peace.

She advised the governor to face governance instead of blaming his predecessor for his challenges.