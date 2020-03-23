Nigeria: Opposition Parties Call for Free Mandatory Testing of Citizens

23 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

As more Nigerians get infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on the federal government to issue an executive order for free and mandatory testing of all citizens, saying such action would help carriers of the virus to know on time without waiting until symptoms start manifesting.

The coalition in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to work with the National Assembly and the 36 states governors to ensure this is done within the next 48 hours.

According to CUPP, "The government should ensure a mandatory and free coronavirus testing for all Nigerian citizens especially those who recently got into the country to help ensure early detection and identification of infected people who have not shown any symptoms of the virus. This will make it easier to track all possible contacts of potential carriers.

According to the statement, "Mr. President the virus is on the move now, stop sleeping and do the job you are paid well to do. Let all hospitals be mandated to run free test and let all citizens be encouraged to go for the test. An emergency law should be made by parliament to back free testing/funding like most nations have done and also a law making it an offence for citizens who refuse to run the test. Part of the N1trillion released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should be used to fund this process.

"Remember the primary responsibility of the government under Section 14 of the constitution which is the protection of lives and property. So get your loyalists in the National Assembly who passed your borrowing plan for $22.7billion loan without debate or seeing the details, to pass the anti-coronavirus legislation, including free and mandatory testing immediately."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.