Ghana: Kaleo Solar Power Project Progresses Steadily

Kaleo — Work is progressing steadily on the 20.4 hectare land acquired to construct a 13 megawatts solar power plant at Kaleo in the Nadowli Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

When completed, the £22.8 million plant is expected to provide power to 32,000 households in the region.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the site last Friday, workers were mounting metal poles to begin a 10,000 metre square fencing of the area before the construction of the plant.

Mr Andy Swanzy-Essien, site engineer for Elecnor S. A, the contraction firm undertaking the project, said the fencing was expected to be completed in six weeks to make way for the construction of the control room.

He stated that the construction of the control room would be done concurrently with the mounting of the girders and purlins in order to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Conducting the Ghanaian Times round the field, Mr Swanzy-Essien explained that materials such as purlins and girders for the construction had arrived at the site, adding that other materials such as sand stones and cement were purchased locally at Kaleo or Wa.

"There are no challenges with getting materials, because aside the technical items, the rest are purchased on the open market. We do not anticipate any challenges with procuring materials given the local arrangement we have made so far," he stated.

Mr Swanzy-Essien hinted that the firm had employed the services of 30 local artisans who were given further training on the project, adding that the number was expected to increase to 50 when the main construction begins.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said another project, a four megawatts plant which was under construction at Lawra, was far advanced and is scheduled to end in June whereas the Kaleo plant would be handed over at the close of the year.

+ He said the Lawra construction had not faced any major challenge, and was also progressing steadily and smoothly.

Talking about their workplace precaution against coronavirus (COVID-19), Mr Swanzy-Essien said the team had a health and safety officer who had put in place measures to reduce body contact and ensure regular washing of hands whilst at work.

He conducted the Ghanaian Times round the designated area for hand washing where a Veronica bucket with water had been mounted with soap and was supervised by the security personnel at the premises.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the 17 MW solar plants at Lawra and Kaleo respectively with funding from the German government.