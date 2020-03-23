Nigeria: #TotalLockdown - Aisha Buhari, Other Nigerians Clamour for Lockdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Nigeria has recorded its first death from coronavirus.
23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

The first Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari along with other Nigerians on Monday called for lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in the country.

Aisha and many who joined her voice commended Nigerian states who have declared closures of schools and placed ban on worshippers gathering.

"It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents. Let us remember that they will meet at home," the first lady posted on her Twitter page.

She had earlier condoled with the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar who posted some hours ago that his son has tested positive for the new novel coronavirus.

"Your Excellency, It's with deep sense of concern that i extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son. Allah renu en Amin."

"The Wish For The Week Is For The President To Announce #totallockdown So That We Can Be Safe" -Nakedi Blackchild Mafoho@Nakedi_Mafoho

"This Is the only way to control #COVID_19 in Nigeria right now #TotalLockDown" -Ojay@certainlygeorge

"Please can someone explain this wickedness?? There should be a #totallockdown EVERYONE #StayHome so you can #staysafe it is for your own good to prevent #COVIDー19' -Charlene Ejike@CharleneEjike

"The Nigerian Government have to impose this #totallockdown we Nigerians can be stubborn. Every1 should stay home, that way virus spread less,sick ones ll be known, as well as time to disinfect the Country!!" -eemahw@nameebah02

