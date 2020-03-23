Zimbabwe: James Makamba's Son Dies of Coronavirus

Zororo Makamba, son to prominent businessman James Makamba, has died of coronavirus while in Zimbabwe.

He had been admitted at Harare Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital since last week.

Zororo was the second coronavirus case reported by Health Minister Obadiah Moyo last week.

The talented television presenter is said to have succumbed to the disease this Monday morning.

South Africa based Zimbabwe businessman Mutumwa Mawere, who worked closely with James Makamba, also shared the news on his Twitter.