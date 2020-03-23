Kenya: Young AFC Side Destined for Greatness

23 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

With the coronavirus pandemic currently raging in the world, the 2019-2020 Kenyan Premier League can as well be declared finished.

Leopards were lying sixth when action was suspended to try and help in the fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

Leopards can as well shift their attention to pulling through the pandemic and focusing on the 2020-2021 season.

I do not believe in juju, I have never advocated for football to consult the nether world for answers, but what I can say without fear of contradiction is that: the 2020/2021 Kenyan Premier League season will be our year of glory to end our 21-year title drought.

The matter of 21 years is just a mere coincidence. Despite our financial woes, Ingwe were genuine title contenders in the suspended season until we undeservedly lost to Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 9.

Anthony Kimani's charges had an impressive run, going several matches unbeaten until that painful loss to a decidedly, very weak Gor Mahia side. Leopards dominated this encounter but for the score line.

Revived hopes

Away from the league, our recent 4-2 victory over Ushuru to qualify for the Betway Cup quarter-final has revived hopes if the great AFC Leopards returning to Africa.

The youthful players, who have settled down quickly, have shown their potential to to compete locally and continentally.

The departure mid season of seasoned players like John Mark Makwatta, Tresor Ndikumana Whyvonne Isuza, Dennis Sikhayi has hardly been felt.

Makwatta joined Zambian champions Zesco United when he was the KPL top scorer with 13 goals after 18 matches.

The current outfit looks to have some semblance of the 80s and early 90s squad ready to reclaim the title we last won in 1998.

The current players are eager to write their own chapters in Ingwe's history books, with new signing Elvis Rupia with nine goals to his name in the Ingwe shirt promising to continue working hard until he achieves his target of scooping the Golden Boot.

Generally, I'm impressed with how the team's confidence is growing. This Betway Cup is ours to lose even as I hear, sadly, that Gor Mahia may no longer be in the competition after their forfeited their round of 16 match to Posta Rangers.

It would have been good to play K'Ogalo one more time this season, and give them the thumping they deserve. Our young team has a great future.

