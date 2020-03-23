Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Angel Samuda Marks Birthday With Yoga-Themed Photoshoot

23 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian actress, television personality and philanthropist, Angel Samuda, is looking all gorgeous in the new shoot. The beautiful screen diva took to her social media page to share adorable photos as she marks her birthday today, 23rd March.

The actress, who recently launched her agri-food industry, looks hot as she rocked a random red and white sporty dress in a yoga-themed photo shoot.

Angel is not just beautiful, she has also caught the eyes of movie lovers with her unique and amazing acting prowess. She is one actress that gives you the good-girl look and bad-girl vibe, a complete modern actress.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.