Malawi: At Least 931 Flood Displaced Households Still in Camps

Blantyre — Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is still providing shelter to 931 households which were affected by prolonged heavy rains that started late December, last year in the country's three districts.

According to DoDMA's Public Relations Officer, Chipiliro Khamula, the survivors are being sheltered in 17 camps in Karonga, Nkhotakota and Mchinji.

The 15 camps in Karonga are harbouring 530 families while Nkhotakota and Mchinji camps are home to 181 and 220 households respectively.

"We have a total of 931 households who were faced by the disaster in our camps and we are still giving refuge to them. Right now, they are in Karonga, Nkhotakota and Mchinji," said Khamula.

Khamula said government is still rendering assistance to the victims in collaboration with various humanitarian partners such as Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) and Salvation Army which have been providing food and non-food relief items to the victims.

"The victims have been receiving items such as blankets, kitchen utensils, maize, rice, beans, family tents, and cooking oil among others from government, MRCS and Salvation Army," said Khamula.

Over 257 households were affected by floods in Nkhotakota late December, 2019 and in January this year, prolonged heavy rains caused the swelling of Kyungu, Rukuru and Songwe rivers leaving 2,068 households displaced in Karonga.