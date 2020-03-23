Kenya: Mwamba, Impala Get Innovative Over Indefinite Break

Mwamba Rugby Club and Impala Saracens are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for their Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs that have been put on hold due to threats by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The play-offs were due for March 14 but were later postponed following the government's directive after the first Kenyan case of coronavirus was reported on March 13.

Homeboyz and Menengai Oilers will meet in the other play-off match with the winners getting to face defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar in the semi finals proper.

Mwamba head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua said it's unfortunate that the virus has destabilised their programmes.

"It's really hard to monitor our players but this has also instilled discipline after we introduced personalised home work-out for the players just to maintain shape and conditioning," said Wambua.

He adding that they have encouraged the players to be active on social platforms and messaging to make things work. "It's crazy and these are challenging times where you get to learn many things and not take things for granted," said Impala Saracens coach Mitch Ocholla.

"With the closure of learning and sporting institutions, we are unable to access equipment and facility where we run our show," explained Ocholla.

"Personalised training is the way to go for now and this shall also impart discipline to the players."