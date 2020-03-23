Kenya: Mwamba, Impala Get Innovative Over Indefinite Break

23 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Mwamba Rugby Club and Impala Saracens are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for their Kenya Cup semi-final play-offs that have been put on hold due to threats by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The play-offs were due for March 14 but were later postponed following the government's directive after the first Kenyan case of coronavirus was reported on March 13.

Homeboyz and Menengai Oilers will meet in the other play-off match with the winners getting to face defending champions KCB Rugby and Kabras Sugar in the semi finals proper.

Mwamba head coach Kevin "Bling" Wambua said it's unfortunate that the virus has destabilised their programmes.

"It's really hard to monitor our players but this has also instilled discipline after we introduced personalised home work-out for the players just to maintain shape and conditioning," said Wambua.

He adding that they have encouraged the players to be active on social platforms and messaging to make things work. "It's crazy and these are challenging times where you get to learn many things and not take things for granted," said Impala Saracens coach Mitch Ocholla.

"With the closure of learning and sporting institutions, we are unable to access equipment and facility where we run our show," explained Ocholla.

"Personalised training is the way to go for now and this shall also impart discipline to the players."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Could COVID-19 Accelerate the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.