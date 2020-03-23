Ghana: KNUST Student Killed By Electric Shock

A final year metallurgical engineering student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been killed allegedly through electrocution in her apartment.

Bernice Akyeama Baah, was said to be preparing to take her bath in her rented Ayeduase apartment when the incident occurred at about 8.30pm, on Wednesday.

She was discovered unconscious and was rushed to the KNUST Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead on arrival by medical experts.

Police have not yet officially revealed how the victim was electrocuted, but have directed that an autopsy be carried out as part of investigations, whilst the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the KNUST Hospital. Her course mates have expressed sadness over what they described as untimely demise of their colleague.

"We express our deepest condolence to all family members and friends of Mrs Bernice Baah; we mourn with them and may her soul rest in peace," said Matesa KNUST, a group the deceased belong to until her death.

In another development, a similar incident occurred the same day after the bodies of a 34-year-old mother and her two-year-old daughter were found lying lifeless in the bathroom of their Brofoyedu home, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Paulina Oppong and her daughter, Christabel Kumi were confirmed dead after they were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Mr Samuel Kumi, husband, had told the police that electricity supply to the house was immediately disconnected after he heard an unusual noise in the bathroom.

He went to the scene and saw his wife and daughter lying unconscious, whilst water from the shower poured on them.

He, said, he later raised an alarm and reported the matter to the police.

Bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary.