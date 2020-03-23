Ghana: MLGRD Hands Over Hand Washing Kits to Ho Health Directorate

23 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has supplied the Ho Municipal Assembly with various hand-washing and sanitation kits to boost efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The assembly handed over the items to the Municipal Directorate of Health at a short ceremony at Ho on Friday.

The items included Veronica buckets with stands, sanitisers, gloves, waste bins, liquid soap and disposable towels among others.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah said that the supplies from the MLGRD bore ample testimony to the seriousness the assembly and the government attached to the measures adopted to control the spread of the virus.

He said that it was gratifying to note that the public education efforts on measures to prevent the spread of the virus were making "noteworthy waves."

Mr Pi-Bansah said that the hand-washing kits and the bins would be placed at vantage points in the municipality for public use to curb the spread of the virus.

The MCE warned that any unpatriotic person who vandalised the kits would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

Madam Vic Kpelly, acting Municipal Director of Health Services who received the items, said that the items would definitely boost ongoing efforts in the municipality to prevent the spread of the virus.

She said that there was no case of COVID-19 in the municipality and that status must be maintained with the highest standard of sanitation among the populace.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
Getting Ahead Key to Change Course of COVID-19 - WHO Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.