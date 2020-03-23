Ghana: MLGRD Hands Over Hand Washing Kits to Ho Health Directorate

Ho — The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has supplied the Ho Municipal Assembly with various hand-washing and sanitation kits to boost efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The assembly handed over the items to the Municipal Directorate of Health at a short ceremony at Ho on Friday.

The items included Veronica buckets with stands, sanitisers, gloves, waste bins, liquid soap and disposable towels among others.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah said that the supplies from the MLGRD bore ample testimony to the seriousness the assembly and the government attached to the measures adopted to control the spread of the virus.

He said that it was gratifying to note that the public education efforts on measures to prevent the spread of the virus were making "noteworthy waves."

Mr Pi-Bansah said that the hand-washing kits and the bins would be placed at vantage points in the municipality for public use to curb the spread of the virus.

The MCE warned that any unpatriotic person who vandalised the kits would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

Madam Vic Kpelly, acting Municipal Director of Health Services who received the items, said that the items would definitely boost ongoing efforts in the municipality to prevent the spread of the virus.

She said that there was no case of COVID-19 in the municipality and that status must be maintained with the highest standard of sanitation among the populace.